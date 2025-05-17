Police: Sequim man dies following assault, suspect arrested

SEQUIM, Wash. — Police have arrested a 36-year-old Jefferson County resident following a fatal assault in Sequim.

According to a press release from the City of Sequim, officers from the Sequim Police Department and firefighters from Clallam County Fire District 3 responded to an assault near the Sequim Village Center and Washington Plaza on Tuesday, May 6, at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Only minimal details about the assault have been released, but the city confirmed that one victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and he reportedly passed away on Thursday.

A 36-year-old Jefferson County resident was arrested at the scene and booked at Clallam County Correctional Facility, charged with second-degree assault.

The City of Sequim added in a statement:

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Based on the updated information, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as Sequim Detectives work with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. We are currently identifying and interviewing additional witnesses and continue to collect and process all available video evidence related to the incident.

Our department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community. We deeply appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we investigate this tragic matter thoroughly."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sequim Police Department at (360) 683-7227 or ContactSPD@sequimwa.gov.

