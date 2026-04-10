Police seek ‘dangerous’ man who beat Pioneer Square workers with wine bottle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Public assistance is being requested in identifying a “dangerous” and “assaultive” man responsible for a violent robbery in Pioneer Square two weeks ago.

At approximately 3:35 p.m. on March 26, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a robbery at the Saveway Market in the 100 block of Occidental Avenue S., SPD announced.

At the scene, officers determined that a male suspect had assaulted two employees while stealing a glass wine bottle.

Two employees suffer significant head, facial injuries in Pioneer Square armed robbery

The suspect struck both victims with the bottle during the robbery. The first victim, 27, sustained significant facial injuries, while the second, a 35-year-old victim, sustained significant head trauma.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived and could not be located.

SPD noted the suspect appears to be a black male, between 20 and 30 years old. He has a slim build and is roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white t-shirt as a head cap, a white face mask, a white long-sleeve shirt with a rectangular logo on the front, black sweatpants, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Anyone who sees him in person is asked to call 911.

“Do not confront this individual without the police. He should be considered assaultive and dangerous,” SPD stated.

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