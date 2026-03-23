Police searching for black BMW after road rage shooting on I-405 in Seattle

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A road rage incident left a car with two bullet holes Saturday night in Seattle.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim reported he was exiting I-90 onto southbound I-405 when the driver of a late-model black BMW SUV started to harass him before opening fire, striking his vehicle twice.

The victim told authorities the driver of the BMW was initially trying to run him off the road. As he sped up to try to get away from the BMW, the suspect used the freeway shoulder to pass him. The BMW driver then allegedly brake checked him before pulling up parallel to the victim and firing several shots. The victim escaped the scene after flooring it.

No injuries were sustained in the incident, but WSP Trooper Rick Johnson is asking for help locating the BMW.

“If you saw this black SUV flying down I-405, and you happen to get some identifying information off of it, then we want to hear from you,” Johnson told KIRO Newsradio.

Specifically, the vehicle in question is a black BMW X-5 without a license plate. The suspect has been described as a teenage white male with a buzz cut wearing a white T-shirt. The victim was driving a red Ford Mustang with a black hood.

If anyone has information about the shooting or the vehicle in question, call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

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