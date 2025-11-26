Local

Police search for tips on Mason County man missing for nearly a month

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says that it needs the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing since Oct. 30.

David Westberg was last seen at his house before leaving to pick up his cellphone in Belfair.

The sheriff’s office says that Westberg doesn’t own a car and uses public transportation.

They also said that Westberg receives treatment services in Olympia.

MCSO says if you have any information on Wesburg’s whereabouts, call Det. A. Mercado at 360-427-9670 ext. 324

