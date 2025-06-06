Police search for suspects the murders of two Tacoma women

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is searching for suspects in the murders of two women found in a car in the Tacoma Tide Flats area.

TPD says on Feb. 20, a business owner called police around 2:26 p.m. after he saw two women sitting in a car for an extended period.

When police arrived, they found two women, 43-year-old Amber Bazan and 54-year-old Wanda Davis, in the car, both with gunshot wounds.

Police say that if you have any information to send tips here, through the P3 Tips App, or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

