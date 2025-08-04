Police search suspect in carjacking at gunpoint on 1st Avenue

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they are searching for suspects in a carjacking that happened on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue on Saturday.

Two men jumped out of a white car and a silver car and started trying to take the victim’s car at gunpoint.

The white car was stolen early, before the carjacking.

They drove off with all three cars going down 1st Avenue toward the stadiums, but police lost track of them.

They have asked for the state and other local agencies’ help in finding the suspects and the cars.

