Police search for suspect after stabbing on Metro Bus Near Pike Street

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), with help from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), is investigating a stabbing that occurred on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the arm but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on a bus near Pike Street and Minor Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot, and police are currently investigating the case.

KCSO has taken the lead in the investigation.

Seattle police officers are assisting in the search for the suspect.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown.

