Police search for Space Needle parachuters as onlookers recall watching the jump

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for two men who parachuted off the Space Needle.

Video of the Friday night stunt has gone viral.

Jacob Jarreau says he was on the observation deck of the Space Needle when two men burst out of the bathroom and ran outside.

“Everybody was like ‘oh my God-’ freaking out at first, because no one knew what they were doing,” Jarreau said.

He started recording on his cell phone when the men began climbing over the protective glass on the outer rim of the deck.

“Then people were like ‘they’re gonna jump, they’re gonna jump’ because you could see their parachutes,” he explained.

He says the men each did backflips as they jumped from the deck that’s 520 feet off the ground.

On the ground – and not far from the Space Needle – Anita was watching an outdoor movie.

“And all of a sudden you hear people looking around and pointing upward, and when I looked up, it was someone jumping off the Space Needle,” she said.

Anita recorded video of one of them drifting toward the ground.

“Luckily we saw the parachutes, and they were open, and it was kind of a relief, you know, to see them safely land,” she added.

Witnesses say one parachuter landed near the Space Needle, the other landed on the roof of a nearby hotel.

There are no reports of injuries, but the Space Needle released a statement:

“We are aware of an illegal incident at the Space Needle and are working closely with the Seattle Police Department. We are reviewing security footage and assisting with the active investigation.”

Seattle police are looking for two suspects, both white men in their late 20’s. One was wearing a white helmet, white shorts, and a white and black backpack. The second one was wearing a black shirt with a color print, black pants, and a blue and pink backpack.

The two are facing charges of 1st-degree Criminal Trespassing, which is a gross misdemeanor.

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