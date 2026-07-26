WATCH: TikTok videos show 2 people jumping off Space Needle observation deck with parachutes

SEATTLE — Videos making their rounds on TikTok shows two people jumping off the observation deck at the Space Needle on Friday night.

One video, from user .sherpachai, shows two people scaling the glass walls around the observation deck, climbing over it, standing on the ledge, and jumping off.

The pair are wearing helmets and a harnessed backpack in the video. One person can be seen doing a flip as they jump off.

KIRO 7 heard the call go out on police scanners around 9:30 p.m. The call stated: “reports of two people who jumped off the Space Needle with parachutes, unknown where they landed.”

We called Seattle Police last night, who hadn’t heard of the call. They confirmed to us that dispatch did get a call for the jumpers, but no one was sent out.

Around 9:55 p.m., a witness told KIRO 7 that they saw a parachuter fly over their vehicle, landing on the roof of the Hyatt on 5th Avenue.

A second angle of the video by TikTok user wandering_anita shows one person landing near the Space Needle, where the Bite of Seattle food festival is taking place.

Last night, we called the Hyatt about the landing, and a person at the front desk was unaware of it happening and quickly ended the call.

It does not appear that either of the jumpers was injured.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Space Needle about the incident.

“We are aware of an illegal incident at the Space Needle and are working closely with the Seattle Police Department. We are reviewing security footage and assisting with the active investigation,” a Space Needle spokesperson wrote in an email.

We’ve also reached out to see what, if any, legal repercussions a jump like this could have for the two individuals.

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