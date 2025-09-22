Police search for second car in Renton hit-and-run

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is searching for a second car that was involved in a hit-and-run on State Route 509.

Troopers believe that a white van was also part of the crash.

The crash happened on Sept. 13, when a white Honda Accord hit a motorcycle.

The driver of the car drove off, leaving the victim to die.

They say the van hit the motorcycle after the crash and then drove off.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information, contact Detective Matthew Gagley at Matthew.Gagley@wsp.wa.gov.

