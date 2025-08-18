Police say alcohol might have played a role in victim shot in Seattle Apartment

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that a man was shot in the head while in an apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Police and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex at around 5:17 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Later, they found that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say that, after investigating, they found that the man possibly didn’t shoot himself on purpose.

They say that they believe alcohol played a huge role in the shooting based on what witnesses said.

SPD says they processed the scene, and there is no indication at this moment that a homicide took place.

