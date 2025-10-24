Police: Renton man used sledgehammer to steal over $350k worth of items from 2 pawn shops

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police have arrested a man who they say used a sledgehammer in two separate pawn shop robberies to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

One of the robberies happened on Jan. 24 at a Renton pawn shop. The second happened on an unknown date at a Shoreline pawn shop.

Video shows at least three people coming into a store with ski masks over their faces and puffy coats.

All three people can be seen on that video taking sledgehammers and smashing them over glass cases.

The group made off with jewelry and coins.

In total, police say they stole over $350,000 worth of items.

On Oct. 23, a 29-year-old Renton man was arrested in connection with these robberies.

When officers arrested him at his home, they found a loaded gun, meth, fentanyl, a narcotics scale, and $1,000 in cash, Renton police said.

It’s unclear if police are looking for the other two people seen in the video.

