Police officer grabs car with his hands to keep it from rolling down embankment

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Tukwila police officer grabbed the side of a car with his hands before it could roll down an embankment with people inside, according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD).

TPD says that officers arrived on the scene in the Skyway area of Tukwila at 49th Avenue South, where a car had veered off the roadway.

An officer noticed the car had tipped over and was close to rolling down an embankment with the driver and passengers inside.

According to Tukwila police, the officer grabbed the car with his hands to help counter the weight until two other officers arrived to assist.

Puget Sound Fire got the driver and passengers out of the car and moved the vehicle to keep it from rolling down the embankment.

Yesterday, officers responded to the report of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway in the Skyway area of Tukwila on...

