Police: Marysville man with rape, kidnapping warrants found with loaded gun, drugs

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 28-year-old Marysville man with felony warrants for rape and kidnapping was arrested by Snohomish County deputies and Everett Police on Thursday.

The suspect was found in the 3100 block of Pine Street and he was taken into custody.

Later searches uncovered a loaded .357 revolver on the suspect.

Law enforcement also found what was believed to be large amounts of powdered fentanyl, methamphetamines, and packing material usually associated with drug sales.

The man was also wanted for escape from community custody.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrants.

Additional charges are pending.

