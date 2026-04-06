Police: Man stabbed in Everett, tries to take bus to hospital

SEATTLE — A man tried to take the bus to the hospital after being stabbed in Everett overnight, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a 36-year-old man was stabbed in Everett and boarded the bus to the Northgate transit center.

At the Northgate platform, he spoke with a security guard and told them he had been stabbed in the abdomen and was trying to get to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at around 5 a.m. and took the man, who was in stable condition, to Harborview Medical Center in an ambulance.

Everett police will take the lead on this continuing investigation.

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