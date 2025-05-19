Police: Man stabbed after refusing to hand over food to group in Belltown

SEATTLE — A group of people attacked a man in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood when he told them he did not want to give them his food.

Witnesses told police that a man got off the bus around 4:43 p.m., carrying food, when several people approached him and asked for it.

When he refused, one suspect pepper-sprayed him and demanded the food again before stabbing the man in the chest.

The stabbing happened at Blanchard Street and 2nd Avenue, near the Have a Heart pot shop.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspects ran off after they stabbed the man.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Reference incident number 2025-134118.

