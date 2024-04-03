Police looking for witnesses to fatal train pedestrian accident in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A person crossing the railroad tracks in Mount Vernon was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Vernon Police say the person was hit by a southbound train at the South 3rd St and Montgomery St railroad crossing around 12:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the tracks, but police say it’s too early to tell what the person’s intent was.

Traffic in the area was shut down but has since reopened.

Details as to who the pedestrian is has not been released.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the accident, to help in their investigation. People are asked to call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271 during regular business hours.

