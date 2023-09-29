Police looking for man believed to have attacked 2 people at Beacon Hill light rail station

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after reports of a man attacking people at a Beacon Hill light rail station with what appeared to be a hammer or axe.

According to one witness, the man appeared to be agitated and was swinging the weapon around while yelling threats.

Firefighters say they treated two people at the scene, one a 63-year-old woman and the other a 60-year-old man. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who may have jumped on a bus after the incident.

