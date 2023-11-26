Police looking into Ballard shooting, 1 man taken to Harborview

SEATTLE — Seattle police were sent to a shooting in Ballard around 13:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man in his 50s was found near Ballard High School with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Seattle Fire Department transported him to Harborview.

Police said it appeared to have happened at or near the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and Mary Avenue Northwest.

Police currently don’t have any suspect information but are investigating.

If you have any information, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





©2023 Cox Media Group