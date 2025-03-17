Police looking for 91-year-old with dementia last seen leaving Virginia Mason

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for a missing 91-year-old man last seen leaving First Hill Virginia Mason Monday morning.

Phillip Hendrickson was last seen leaving the area in an unknown direction. He has a cane. Police say he suffers from mild dementia and has difficulty hearing.

He has been known to travel, but it’s unclear where he’s headed. He doesn’t have a car.

Hendrickson was last seen wearing a black cap, green parka and green sketchers.

He is 5′6″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and may have glasses.

If you see him, call 911.

Silver Alert - Hendrickson - Seattle, WA pic.twitter.com/AH6jJbT5IX — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 17, 2025





