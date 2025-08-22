Police investigate explosion in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating an apparent car explosion along South 308th Street near Steel Lake in Federal Way this morning.

The explosion happened sometime overnight and severely damaged a car. Pieces of the car could be seen scattered across the road.

According to neighbors, the windows of nearby homes were shattered in the explosion. One neighbor said the blast woke his entire family.

Federal Way Police Department officers and members of the bomb squad were on the scene early Friday morning.

Investigators tell KIRO 7 that there are no known injuries at this time.

