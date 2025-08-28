Police investigate deadly assault at White River Amphitheatre

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that the victim was assaulted after a concert at the White River Amphitheater.

The victim was transported to Harbor View Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say that the assault happened after a SuicideBoys concert on Wednesday.

KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating the fatal assault.

They are asking if you have any information, including videos and pictures, to submit it as evidence here.

