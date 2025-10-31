Local

Police incident shuts down intersection in SODO

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A large police presence has shut down an intersection in south Seattle.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at 4th Ave. S and S. Holgate St.

It’s unclear what type of incident was reported, but the King County Independent Force Investigations Team will be responding.

This agency is typically called in when a law enforcement officer fires a weapon.

KIRO 7 is working to learn more.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

