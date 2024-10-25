Police identify man with long criminal record as suspect in Des Moines murder

DES MOINES, Wash. — DNA led police to identify a suspect in the murder of a woman at a Des Moines condominium complex this summer.

On Aug. 4, Des Moines officers were called to the complex near South 219th Street and Seventh Avenue South where they found an unconscious woman with injuries to her head and face.

Medics called to the scene tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Marla Knigge.

Des Moines Police detectives and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel conducted a thorough investigation. Some of the evidence collected, including DNA, was submitted to the crime lab.

On Oct. 21, DNA results identified Jake Berman as the suspect in Knigge’s death. Detectives found probable cause for second-degree murder charges.

Investigators didn’t have to look far to find Berman, who has a long criminal history.

He was already jailed on an unrelated charge.

