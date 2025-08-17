Police find two people dead in Lake Stevens home after welfare check

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Two people were found dead in a home in the Frontier Heights neighborhood after a dog was heard barking, according to the Lake Stevens Police Department.

They say a call came in at around 9:18 on Saturday morning after neighbors said barking and asked for a welfare check.

The neighbors said that they tried to check on the people living at the address, but no one answered the door.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the residents lying on the ground through an open window.

As they entered the house, they realized there were two people.

They were both dead.

Lake Stevens Police say they are investigating the two residents’ deaths.

They say they don’t believe that anyone was involved and that there is no ongoing risk to the public at this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group