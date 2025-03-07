FALL CITY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office released new video of deputies finding a man who hid from police in Fall City with the help of a drone with an infrared camera.

On Feb. 7, a deputy found a car in a ditch on State Route 202 and saw a man leaving the scene in a pickup truck, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

PHOTOS: Police drone helps find man hiding after car crash (King County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the man later got out of the truck and ran toward the Snoqualmie River, hiding in a patch of bamboo.

A drone with a FLIR, or Forward Looking Infrared camera, was called out and the video shows the man lying by the river.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man and found a bag with 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and close to $15,000 in cash, according to police. Police say the man was injured while running from police and was taken to the hospital before being booked in the King County Jail.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says they had about 4,000 drone deployments in 2024.









