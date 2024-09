DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines Police say a 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after her sibling accidentally shot her in the neck.

It happened over the weekend.

Officers say the mother was in another room at the time.

No word as to how the 3-year-old got ahold of a gun.

The 2-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and at last check, the child is stable.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The situation remains under investigation at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group