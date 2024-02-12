Police close Shaw Road for ‘hours’ after head-on collision in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a head-on collision in the 1600 block of Shaw Road.

Officers think the suspect might be impaired. They are under arrest for vehicular assault.

“The road closure will be for several hours so the major collision response team can investigate the collision,” said a spokesperson. “Alt routes are advised.”

The injury head-on collision in the 1600 blk of Shaw Road is with a suspected impaired driver. The driver is under arrest for vehicular assault. The road closure will be for several hours so the major collision response team can investigate the collision. Alt routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/80KucItn4i — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) February 12, 2024









