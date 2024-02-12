Local

Police close Shaw Road for ‘hours’ after head-on collision in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a head-on collision in the 1600 block of Shaw Road.

Officers think the suspect might be impaired. They are under arrest for vehicular assault.

“The road closure will be for several hours so the major collision response team can investigate the collision,” said a spokesperson. “Alt routes are advised.”



