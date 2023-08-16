Police charge 18-year-old woman with murder in SoDo rideshare shooting

The suspect in the death of a rideshare driver in SoDo neighborhood of Seattle has been charged with first-degree murder in court Tuesday, August 16, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Seattle police arrested Neiana Allen-Bailey, 18, for her alleged involvement in a deadly carjacking of a rideshare driver in the SoDo District Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The arrest was made around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, near John Street and 8th Avenue North. Police have previously said they believe the shooting was likely a random carjacking, and that the suspect was not a rideshare customer.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m., a suspect allegedly walked up to the shooting victim, who was stopped in his car along the curb of 1st Avenue South. The victim has been identified as Amare W. Geda, 52, who was working as a rideshare driver.

According to court documents, police say Allen-Bailey carjacked and shot the victim and fled the scene in the stolen car, a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius.

Police said someone passing by called 911 after seeing the man down on the ground. When officers got there, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Allen-Bailey told detectives after she took the car she visited her mother and brother in Skyway, bought marijuana in Rainier Beach and went to Kent to get her hair done.

When detectives searched the vehicle, they found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The family plans to bury Geda in Ethiopia and has started a GoFundMe to help with transportation costs, as well as to help care for his wife and children.

This is the second homicide within the same three blocks in SODO in just 12 hours, and Seattle police said it’s the city’s 44th homicide of the year.

The suspect is being held in jail with a $2 million bail until her trial. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28.

©2023 Cox Media Group