POLICE: Attempted kidnapping suspect on the loose in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for the suspect in a reported kidnapping in Everett on Wednesday evening.

According to Everett PD, a female victim called 911 around 5:25 p.m. to report that a man had grabbed her and tried to pull her into the back of an SUV in a residential area of Everett’s Holly neighborhood. She said she was able to fight the man off before calling the police.

Numerous officers responded to search for the man but couldn’t find him or his car, which is believed to be similar to a Black Chevrolet SUV.

The man was described as an older, heavyset white man with a short beard and salt-and-pepper hair.

Everett police have not released any details yet regarding the victim or the location, but have asked anyone with information to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

