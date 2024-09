REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department is asking for help finding missing 78-year-old Carol Johnson.

Johnson was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on August 31 from the area of 7950 Willows Road after reportedly leaving the residence to walk to the Redmond Farmers Market.

She has long gray hair and was wearing gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please call Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.

