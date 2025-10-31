Police arrest suspect accused of violent domestic assault in North Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) says it arrested a suspect accused of violently assaulting his partner in North Issaquah.

Police say they were called to the scene on NE Black Nugget Road.

They found the victim had been strangled and violently strangled.

The suspect had already left by the time the police arrived.

Police gathered evidence to support the victim’s claim.

He was arrested after the Issaquah Police and the Auburn Police Department worked closely to investigate and track the suspect.

Police were able to arrest him on Thursday.

He was booked into the King County Jail for domestic violence assault charges.

Issaquah Police say that if you are experiencing or know someone who is experiencing domestic violence, call 911 for active incidents.

You can also call National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788.

