Police arrest man accused of making violent social media post about law enforcement

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man was arrested after making several violent social media posts threatening law enforcement, said the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

On Thursday, SPD said that their Investigative Support Unit (ISU) detectives found a video of a man holding a knife and making threats against police.

Police say the suspect said in the video he was on his way to a police precinct to “stab someone in the throat.”

Detectives were able to track down the location of the suspect to the 400 block of Minor Avenue.

SPD said when they approached the building, the suspect ran to the 6th floor of the building.

SWAT was able to arrest the man three and a half hours after finding the post, they said.

ISU detectives searched the residence where the man was staying but found no weapons.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be evaluated.

He was later booked at King County Jail for investigation of harassment and threats to bomb or injure.

©2025 Cox Media Group