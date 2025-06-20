Police arrest 16-year-old suspect in shooting near Lincoln High School

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting near Lincoln High School.

On Tuesday, June 17, just before 3 p.m., Tacoma PD responded to reports of gunshots near Lincoln High School. Shortly after, police say an additional 911 call reported a juvenile who had been shot in front of a nearby business.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. The Tacoma Fire Department took the teen to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, detectives say they developed probable cause for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police confirmed the suspect was a Tacoma Public Schools student, but could not share which school he was attending.

Tacoma PD reports that on Thursday, June 19, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities.

Police say there are no additional suspects, and the gun used has been recovered.

