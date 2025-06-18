Police say teen shot outside Lincoln High School isn’t currently a student

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police tell KIRO 7 News that the teen shot outside Lincoln High School was enrolled earlier this year, but currently isn’t a student there.
The 16-year-old boy is still in the hospital in satisfactory condition.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not made any arrests.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the teen went to a nearby business to call 911 after he’d been shot.
A motive is still unknown at this time.
Tonight is Lincoln High School’s graduation.
KIRO 7’s Deborah Horne is looking into how Tuesday’s shooting is impacting students.
©2025 Cox Media Group