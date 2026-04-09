Police: 18-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man was injured during a drive-by shooting in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at Rainier Avenue South and South Othello Street at around 4:40 p.m.

Officers reportedly found three related crime scenes. The initial location was the intersection of Rainier and Othello, where officers found dozens of shell casings and bullet damage to a nearby business.

Police then found additional ballistic evidence at a second scene, near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place.

Officers reportedly discovered the third crime scene directly in front of the South Precinct, where they stopped one of the involved cars, a Tesla, that sustained significant bullet damage.

Police say the driver of this car, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured. However, his passenger, also an 18-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet to the head.

Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to SPD, “Police determined that the suspects fired on the Tesla from another vehicle at Rainier and Othello. The victims sped away from the intersection, and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Multiple cars drove away from the gunfire, and pedestrians ran to safety. The Tesla sped off towards the precinct before being intercepted by officers.”

Despite searching, SPD and King County deputies did not find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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