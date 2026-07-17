Point Defiance Zoo puffin habitat remains closed; avian disease confirmed in one dead bird

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (PDZA) in Seattle says test results confirmed one of three puffins who recently died was infected with avian psittacosis.

Tests came back today on one of the birds. Results are still pending for the other two, but PDZA says it expects at least one to be positive because the bird had similar lesions.

PDZA temporarily closed the puffin habitat Tuesday while they investigated the deaths.

With the positive test confirming avian psittacosis, the zoo is maintaining full precautionary measures already in place to protect animals, staff, and guests.

All remaining puffins in the colony continue to receive antibiotic treatment, and animal care staff are using enhanced personal protective equipment.

The habitat will remain closed until zoo veterinarians and public health partners determine it is safe to do so.

The zoo says the risk to guests remains low.

Visitors who were at the outdoor puffin habitat within the past several weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms of psittacosis, including fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, dry cough, or shortness of breath.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information about psittacosis, visit the Washington State Department of Health.

No active human cases associated with the zoo have been identified.

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