Point Defiance Zoo closes puffin habitat, investigates suspected avian disease

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (PDZA) temporarily closed the puffin habitat Tuesday while an investigation is underway into suspected avian disease.

PDZA says three tufted puffins have recently died, prompting the closure.

They say preliminary findings indicate the birds may have been infected with avian psittacosis, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia psittaci.

No active human cases of psittacosis associated with the zoo have been identified.

PDZA is awaiting the results of testing on the birds.

While testing is still pending, the zoo has implemented precautionary measures to protect animal, staff, and guests’ health.

All remaining puffins in the colony are being treated with antibiotics, and animal care staff are using enhanced personal protective equipment.

The zoo plans to thoroughly clean and decontaminate the aviary before it is reopened to the public.

The habitat be closed until zoo veterinarians and public health partners determine it is appropriate to safely reopen.

The zoo says the risk to zoo guests is believed to be low, but guests who visited the outdoor puffin habitat within the past several weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms in people typically develop 5 to 14 days after exposure,

Symptoms may include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Muscle aches

General fatigue

Dry cough

Shortness of breath or pneumonia

PDZA says anyone who develops these symptoms after visiting the puffin habitat should contact their health care provider.

The source of the suspected infection has not yet been determined.

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