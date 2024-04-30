Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium welcomes seven new goat kids

TACOMA, Wash. — Excitement is in the air at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium as they welcomed seven new goat kids on Saturday, April 27.

The seven-month-old kids named Kettle, Hopper, Crumpet, Daisy, Mae, Rhubard, and Thistle will be in the kid zone of the park but will not be able to mingle with guests until they are older and have acclimated with their environment and the keepers.

“We will give them plenty of time to get settled in and acquainted with keepers,” said Curator Natalie Davis.

Caring for these goats will include bottle feeding and getting them to recognize their names.

They will be joining other goats already at the zoo.

“These kids are quite vocal and will likely be heard across the zoo,” said Davis.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

