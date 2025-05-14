Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium mourns the loss of 12-year-old harbor seal named Saya

POINT DEFIANCE, Wash. — A 12-year-old harbor seal named Saya passed away peacefully during a medical procedure last weekend, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium posted on Facebook.

Saya was born at the zoo in 2013 and lived with her mom Qilak in the Rocky Shores habitat, according to the zoo.

“Saya brought joy, wonder, and inspiration to all who met her. She was a gentle and playful soul, a true ambassador for her species, and a cherished member of our family," the zoo posted.

"Her presence touched the lives of so many, from the keepers who cared for her each day to the countless guests who paused to watch her glide through the water with grace and curiosity," the post said.

Posted by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

