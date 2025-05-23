Planning on being out on the water this Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s some safety tips

WASHINGTON — Thousands will be flocking to lakes and beaches this Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the unofficial start of summer.

While air temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend, the temperatures in bodies of water are much, much cooler.

Derek Van Dyke, an education coordinator with the Washington State Parks Boating Program, told MyNorthwest.com in 2022 that in this part of the world, no matter how warm the air is, our water stays cold enough to be fatal.

“Any water below 70 degrees is cold water and can cause hypothermia and shock,” he said. “Most of our bodies of water never get over 70 degrees in Washington state.

Cold water shock causes your limbs to freeze up as your body focuses on protecting the vital organs. Within a few minutes, even a strong swimmer won’t be able to move enough to get to shore.

In some people, cold water shock can cause the heart vessels to contract as their heart rate spikes up, which can lead to a heart attack.

Here are some basic water safety tips:

Know the body of water. Lakes, rivers, ponds, etc. are harder to swim in than a pool. People can tire faster in these waters and get into trouble. Avoid swimming where two rivers come together – many good swimmers have gotten into trouble or drowned in currents that didn’t seem to be moving that fast, the Washington Department of Health reported.

Wear a life jacket on boats, kayaks, paddleboards, etc. As stated above, even strong swimmers can get tired or quickly get into distress in cold, open waters. A life jacket can provide that extra layer of security in the event your body gets tired.

Recreational boats must carry one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person aboard. The life jacket must be available and accessible. This is a nationwide Coast Guard rule.

Check beach advisories before you swim.

Stay sober while on or in the water. Do not operate a boat while under the influence. Swimming while intoxicated is also dangerous, as you aren’t as sharp as you may typically be. You may not recognize how cold the water is if you have alcohol in your system.

If you’re swimming, boating or kayaking, make sure you go with a partner, or at the very least, tell someone where you are going.

