Planned movie on OceanGate’s Titan submersible draws ire of James Cameron

Just months after the implosion of the OceanGate’s Titan submersible killed five people, a studio is planning to make a movie based on the tragedy.

According to Deadline, the movie’s working title will be “Salvage.” It will reportedly be a fiction project produced by MindRiot Entertainment.

Its filmmakers labeled the tragedy as “yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system.”

“In this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” they told Deadline. “Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

Since it was announced, the movie has led to criticism across social media. That included renowned director and explorer James Cameron, who labeled rumors that he was being considered to helm the film as “offensive.”

The submersible was made by Everett-based OceanGate, which suspended its operations in July, weeks after it was confirmed that it had imploded during a dive on June 18, killing all five people onboard. That included OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush.

Questions and controversy have swirled around the company in the weeks and months since. Rush had said he used carbon fiber and titanium to make the Titan safe for its 13,000-foot dive, but many, including Cameron, said the design was fundamentally flawed. One major problem is carbon fiber has very high tensile strength, but not compression strength.

