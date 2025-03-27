Plan for traffic: WSDOT’s Thursday overnight work includes full SR 167 closure

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will install sign bridges and toll structures on State Route 167 (SR 167). This work needs a full closure of the highway between 277th Street and West Willis Street/State Route 516 (SR 516) in both directions of SR 167. This 1.5-mile section will close Thursday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 4 a.m., with a detour in place.

Once complete, this will be part of the long-term plan to connect at a 50-mile express toll-lane system between Lynnwood and Puyallup. This work is part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

West Willis Street/SR 516 on-ramp to southbound SR 167.

South 277th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167.

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to West Willis Street/SR 516.

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street.

WSDOT crews will remove signs from Interstate 405 (I-405) southbound through Canyon Park, part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Expect intermittent full I-405 closures during WSDOT’s Thursday overnight work

The plan is to have as little impact to drivers as possible, with lane closures beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. approaching State Route 527 (SR 527). At midnight, contractors will have intermittent full closures on I-405 to safely remove signs over the freeway, stopping traffic for up to 15 minutes.

All lanes will reopen Friday by 4:30 a.m. WSDOT plans to have similar late-night closures in April in both directions of I-405 at different locations.

Drivers on Mercer Island will have one less option to enter Interstate 90 (I-90) east beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. Contractors will shut down the East Mercer Way on-ramp to take measurements for the Eastbound I-90 East Channel Bridge – Modular Assembly Joints project set to begin this summer.

This is a short three-hour closure, reopening by midnight on Thursday.





©2025 Cox Media Group