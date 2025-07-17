Plan stopped to build asphalt plant along Cedar River

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A proposal to construct an asphalt plant along the Cedar River and State Route 169 has been stopped, according to a release from the King County Council.

Local community group ‘Save the River’ and other stakeholders raised concerns about potential leaks that a plant could pose into the Cedar River watershed.

The King County Council and ‘Save the River’ agreed with Lakeside Industries, which received a permit to build the plant in 2017.

‘Save the River’ was formed in 2017 and sued Lakeside Industries in 2022, but lost that legal battle, the release said.

Now that the plan has been halted, Lakeside will shift its efforts to get a permit for an alternate warehouse site in King County.

“This brings an eight-year-long, hotly contested battle to a great conclusion for all parties involved: there will be no asphalt plant, Lakeside Industries can finally utilize their property, and King County can put this chapter to rest,” said Bob Baker of Save the Cedar River.

“We see this as a win-win for the community and Lakeside,” said Mike Lee, CEO of Lakeside Industries.

