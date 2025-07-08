Plan accordingly: WSDOT ramps up projects in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has projects starting on Monday and running through the week. These projects include lane reductions, ramp closures, and a full closure on Veterans Drive in Kent.

Road work in western Washington this week

State Route 509 at Port of Tacoma

Monday, July 7 at 7 p.m., crews will remove the center left turn lanes at the intersection of Alexander Avenue East between northbound and southbound State Route (SR) 509 in Tacoma. Drivers can still make left turns onto SR 509 from the left-through lanes.

Additionally, Alexander Avenue East between 12th Street East and northbound SR 509 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, with access to right turns. The lane reduction will remain in place for approximately one year while crews rebuild the intersection.

This work is part of the SR 167 Completion Project. Once complete, this will add six new miles of tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma and build sidewalks and shared-use paths for non-motorized travelers. Completing this unfinished highway will greatly benefit the movement of freight, improve safety, and reduce congestion on local roads and highways in the surrounding area, according to WSDOT.

I-5, SR 516, SR 509 at SeaTac

WSDOT has scheduled lane and ramp closures on I-5, SR 516, and local roads in Des Moines, SeaTac, and Kent starting Monday, July 7, through the morning of Friday, July 11.

The lane and ramp closures on I-5 will allow contractor crews to stripe the roadway. The lane and ramp closures on SR 516 will allow crews to perform work in the median of the roadway. Local road closures will allow crews to install new roadway signs.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

I-5 lane closure information

Monday, June 7, through the morning of Tuesday, July 8:

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close overnight between SR 516 (Exit 149) and South 200th Street/Military Road South (Exit 151).

Monday, July 7, through the morning of Friday, July 11:

11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to four lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly between SR 516 (Exit 149) and South 200th Street/Military Road South (Exit 151).

I-5 ramp closure information

Monday, July 7, through the morning of Friday, July 11:

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The northbound I-5 exit to SR 516 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

Monday, July 7, through the morning of Tuesday, July 8:

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The southbound I-5 exit to SR 516 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 516 ramp closure information

Monday, July 7, through the morning of Tuesday, July 8:

11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The westbound SR 516 ramp to northbound I-5 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Tuesday, July 8, through the morning of Thursday, July 10:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The eastbound SR 516 ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

Saturday, July 12, through the morning of Sunday, July 13:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

509 ramp closure information

Tuesday, July 8, through the morning of Friday, July 11:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The eastbound South 188th ramp to northbound SR 509 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The westbound South 188th ramp to northbound SR 509 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Local road closure information

Monday, July 7, through Friday, July 11:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – Westbound Veterans Drive will close nightly at Military Road South. A signed detour will be in place.

Coming up: I-90/SR 18

The Interstate 90/State Route 18 Interchange Improvements project will resume this month, according to WSDOT.

This will be the second around-the-clock, extended closure of SR 18 under the I-90 bridges to build the northern end of the diverging diamond interchange.

The expanded closure will be a lot like the five-day closure that WSDOT did in early June to build the southern end of the diverging diamond interchange. A lot of work is involved during these closures, including installing drainage and conduit, installing and synchronizing traffic signals, installing new traffic cameras, constructing traffic curbs, and pouring new median islands.

WSDOT will announce the closure dates and detours soon. Once this second closure is done, the roadway will reopen in the diverging diamond traffic pattern.

Ship Canal Bridge

Revive I-5 over Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge resumes July 18, with a full closure on north I-5 between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street. During this closure, the express lanes will remain open 24/7 in the northbound direction.

