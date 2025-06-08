Pinpoint Weather Alert: Heat into the 90s and cold water shock warning

WASHINGTON — High pressure in control of our weather over the next few days will mean much warmer weather Sunday and Monday. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with mild lows only dropping into the mid and upper 50s.

Heat Advisories have been issued for most of the Western Washington lowlands Sunday and Monday (except coast and northern islands) for high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with some low 90s.

The hottest locations will be in Cascade valleys and the southwest interior where highs will be in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will be almost as warm on Monday. For the coast and the islands, we’ll have highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

This heat will cause some stress for susceptible people without air conditioning or adequate cooling. Also, hot pavement temperatures could injure pets’ paws!

East of the Cascades, highs will be in the 90s to low 100s Sunday and Monday with the heat east of the crest continuing into Tuesday.

Cold water shock is a serious risk in these early heat waves, with lake water temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s with colder water in rivers, the Salish Sea, Puget Sound, and Pacific beaches.

Make sure everyone has a lifejacket, as falling in the cold water could cause immediate difficulty.

Temperatures will trend cooler Tuesday and continue to decrease toward Father’s Day weekend when we’ll see high temperatures mostly in the 60s, with increasing morning low cloudiness.

