Pinpoint Alert: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, small hail possible around Hood Canal and Kitsap County

There have been some thunderstorms this afternoon around Hood Canal and Kitsap County, and at the north coast.

Instability for thunderstorms will last into early evening before subsiding inland, though a few coastal thunderstorms are possible into late evening.

Lightning, locally gusty winds, and small hail are possible in any thunderstorms this evening.

In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect into early tonight for Island County where wind gusts still could top 40 mph before subsiding.

On Thursday, instability around the dying storm system offshore subsides, but I expect another wet day with rain around. Highs will again be in the 60s.

Additional rainfall totals will be upwards of one-half inch at the coastal lowland locations and a quarter-inch or more around the I-5 corridor.

The Olympics (including around the Bear Gulch Fire) will get inches more rain with some of the Olympic Mountain locations getting 1-3 inches of additional rain through Thursday.

East of the Cascade Crest, much less rain will fall on and near those fires with only a few tenths of an inch of rain.

There could be a few spotty showers remaining on Friday and perhaps early Saturday before a sharp drying trend.

Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s to low 50s. Early next week could well be drier for a few days.

