PinPoint Alert: Heavy coastal ran overnight with rain moving into the Sound Friday

SEATTLE — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low: 52

Afternoon High: 60

It’s a little breezy across the northern islands and the coast and those winds will top 35-40mph in gusts in these usually-windy areas through the evening.

A few spotty showers are also possible through the evening, but the main event – the atmospheric river with heavy rain – won’t arrive at the north coast until near or after midnight.

By the pre-dawn hours of Friday (4-7 a.m.), there will be heavy rain across the Olympic Peninsula, though most of the Puget Sound region and I-5 corridor won’t see heavy rain just yet.

That will come mainly after sunrise. Rain will scoot slowly inland through the morning hours with the afternoon hours bringing the heaviest rain for the urban corridor of Puget Sound and the islands.

Rainfall rates could be enough to overwhelm drainages that are clogged with fall leaves, and with blustery winds from 20-35mph through the day, more wet leaves will come down.

So Friday will just be messy, though not an extreme wind event or widespread flooding event, but enough that it’ll be disruptive and travel will be more troublesome for all.

Wind speeds like we’ll see Friday have already been seen several times over recent weeks, but there could still be a few isolated power outages as we commonly see in the stormy fall months.

Snow levels on Friday will be at or above 7,000 feet with this warm atmospheric river, though mountain rain won’t likely be enough to send even the most flood-prone Skokomish River close to flood stage, due to lack of recent runoff.

There will be a bit of a break from the steady rain though it remains showery and breezy Friday night so those outside for football games or other gatherings will need to dress for windy and possibly wet conditions with showers continuing.

Saturday will feature another weather system – a low pressure system moving offshore toward Vancouver Island – that will spin more rain showers and downpours into Western Washington, though the rain will be off and on.

It gets breezy again through the afternoon and evening with the potential for wind gusts up to 40mph for a time in the lowlands, so there could still be isolated power outages. But this is also not going to be a major windstorm.

Snow levels in the mountains on Saturday will fall to around 4,000 feet by evening so we could get some accumulating snow around Stevens Pass by Saturday evening, and snow levels will start fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet through the day for a few inches of slushy snow at Snoqualmie Pass.

It is notable that the snow or slush will not be falling constantly, just at times. Travel conditions could be difficult at times at Stevens Pass Saturday night through Sunday though I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass might just remain wet.

Sunday rainfall in the lowlands won’t be heavy but be a nuisance, as winds will also have decreased into the end of the weekend.

Highs in the lowlands this weekend will be in the lower to mid 50s, some of the coolest temperatures for highs of the season!

We could have isolated rain showers Monday but a bit of a break, then some rainy weather continues through the week with some periods of snow or rain/snow at the passes.

