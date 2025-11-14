‘A pillar of the community’: Tacoma grieves death of 39-year-old Mattice Hoyt, the city’s unofficial

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma is mourning the loss of a beloved community leader.

Mattice Hoyt, known colloquially as the “unofficial mayor of Tacoma,” died Tuesday at the age of 39. The cause of her death has not been made public, as of this reporting.

She owned Mattice Beauty Supply and fought hard for the city’s most vulnerable. Friends described her as fearless, funny, and deeply committed to civic engagement.

“Oh no … oh no no no. The only reason my hair grew back after I lost it all was thanks to her advice,” one person from Puyallup wrote on Reddit. “She always made me feel beautiful, even when I couldn’t see it for myself.”

Hoyt opened her store in 2020 and continued to operate it through the COVID-19 pandemic. She survived cancer twice and never stopped pushing forward. Even after losing both legs, she maintained her business during the pandemic and while undergoing cancer treatment.

A makeshift memorial has been established outside the door of her business. Flowers, candles, posters, and other items honoring Hoyt can be seen in front of her shop.

When business slowed down, Hoyt threw herself into the world of local politics. According to The Tacoma News Tribune, she would sit through city council and other local leadership meetings, some lasting hours, and post highlights on her Instagram page.

“Am in shock. I can’t believe no more (excellent) rants and raps about city council and local issues,” another person wrote on Reddit. “I learned a lot from listening to her and really appreciated her insights and sharing of her experiences. RIP our unofficial Mayor of Tacoma.”

Hoyt would engage in discussions with her clients and customers about what was going on locally, explaining how Tacoma’s government works, answering questions, and encouraging residents to go out and vote. She even designated a space in her business as a “community center,” according to The Tacoma News Tribune, hosting cooking classes, craft workshops, and letter-writing campaigns.

“Oh god, what a horrible loss,” another person wrote on Reddit. “She’s such a pillar of the community.”

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group