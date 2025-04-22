Pike Place Market gives car ban a test drive

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of Seattle’s top tourist spots is cutting down on cars.

Starting April 23, Pike Place Market will test out a vehicle ban, limiting who can access the Market at First Avenue and Pike Street.

Emergency vehicles, drivers with disabled parking permits, commercial deliveries, vendor loading and unloading, and curbside pickup for customers who placed orders will still be allowed.

“During this time, we will be working to preserve essential street functions for our business and residential community while reducing congestion during ongoing construction projects on the street,” the Market stated online.

The move could be a step toward a more pedestrian-friendly Pike Place—something that’s been debated for as long as the market has been around.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), parking enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. daily and end at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 8 a.m. each day a flagger will be on the corner of Pike Street and Pike Place to guide drivers to the Market’s parking garage on Western Avenue.

The limited access zone on Pike Place will likely run through the end of July. That’s when Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is predicted to finish road restoration on Stewart Street.

©2025 Cox Media Group